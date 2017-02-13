Breaking News

Updated 2:53 PM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

Alec Baldwin had his second child at 55. He has gained recent notoriety for his "Saturday Night Live" impersonations of Donald Trump, who had his youngest son, Barron, at 59.
"Parenthood" actor Steve Martin became a first-time dad at 67 with wife Anne Stringfield.
Clint Eastwood was 66 when he had his seventh child, Morgan, with his second wife, Dina Ruiz.
Television and radio personality Larry King had two children in his mid-60s with wife Shawn Southwick.
Double Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro was 68 years old when he and Grace Hightower had daughter Helen Grace.
Rod Stewart was 66 when he welcomed his seventh child, Aidan Patrick Stewart.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was 65 when son Cooper was born to his then-wife Kimberley Conrad.
Director Woody Allen is about 65 years older than his youngest daughter, Manzie, whom he adopted with wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is the adopted daughter of Allen's former partner, Mia Farrow.
At 56, former "Late Show" host David Letterman announced that he would be having a child with longtime partner Regina Lasko.
At 56, George Clooney became a father to twins. He and Amal Clooney welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney in June. Other male celebs have become fathers in their later years, too.