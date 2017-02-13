(CNN) Rumor has it Adele may be a married woman. Her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the Grammys included an exciting surprise:

"Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."

The 'husband' she's referring to is Simon Konecki, her longtime boyfriend and father to her son Angelo.

They've reportedly been dating since 2011. While whispers of a secret marriage have swirled since late last year, the couple confirmed it.

So was this Adele's way of going public with her relationship status? Was this the secret slipping?

Read More