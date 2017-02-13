Adele's 'black friends' Grammy comment stirs debate

Story highlights Adele mentions her "black friends" during her acceptance speech

Some said they appreciated her words

(CNN) Adele really, really wanted to share her admiration for Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards and social media felt her on that.

After sweeping the night's top awards for song and record of the year for "Hello" and album of the year for "25," Adele let it be known she thought Beyoncé deserved the latter.

"My artist of my life is Beyoncé," she said. "And this album for me, the 'Lemonade' album is just so monumental."

"It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that," Adele said from the stage to Beyoncé, who sat in the audience. "You are our light."

"The way that you make me and my friends feel -- and the way that you make my black friends feel -- is empowering," Adele continued. "You make them stand up for themselves and I love you, and I always have and I always will."