A Tribe Called Quest had the most political moment of the Grammys

(CNN) A Tribe Called Quest used their time on the Grammy stage on Sunday to put on the most politically-charged performance of the night.

The group -- who was joined by best new artist nominee Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes -- performed "Movin' Backwards" and "We the People" from their album "We got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service."

At one point, Rhymes took the mic to lambaste President Donald Trump.

"I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you've been perpetuating throughout the United States," Rhymes said before launching into "We the People." "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban."

In another part of the performance, the group was joined on stage by people of various ethnicities.

Read More