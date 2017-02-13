Beyoncé, Jay Z and DJ Khaled drop new song after the Grammys

Story highlights DJ Khaled, Beyoncé and Jay Z drop new single, 'Shining,' after the Grammys

The song came shortly after Beyoncé lost to Adele for album of the year

(CNN) Queen Bey and Jay Z have been making sweet music together.

They dropped a single with DJ Khaled immediately after the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The track, featured on DJ Khaled's upcoming album, "Grateful," is called "Shining" and is available only on Tidal, Jay Z's streaming music service. It's the first new music from Beyoncé and Jay Z since "Drunk In Love," in 2013.

Bey sings about her mega-success in the chorus: "All of this winnin' I've been losin' my mind, yeah / Oh, hold on, hold on, baby / Don't try to / Slow me down."

