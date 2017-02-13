Ren Hang: Photographer stirs controversy with erotic images

Breaking News

Ren Hang is a self-taught, Beijing-based photographer whose color-blasted, abstract erotic snapshots have recently made him one of Asia's most popular contemporary artists.
The photographer -- who turns 30 this year -- began shooting nude images of his friends while in college, as a way to relieve boredom.
Untitled, 2015 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Ren Hang is known for his sexually expressive, often absurd images, which the artist says come from his own stream of consciousness.
In Ren Hang's imagination, everything is an uninhibited metaphor for desire. Even plants and pools of water are charged with lust.
Ren pares away the backgrounds, leaving few distractions for his abstract human sculptures.
Ren's models are usually naked and pale Chinese youths, wearing blasé expressions. He shoots his own friends, and sometimes photographs fans who apply online. Untitled, 2015 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Mirjam Kooiman, who curated Ren's works for a new show at Amsterdam photography museum Foam, believes the photographs represent freedom. "It's visual poetry. It's without limits," she says
Ren pares away the backgrounds, leaving few distractions for his abstract human sculptures.&lt;br /&gt;
Ren pares away the backgrounds, leaving few distractions for his abstract human sculptures.
The photographer says he has never thought of art as having a political message. "I don't have a motivation," he tells CNN Style. "I don't know about others, but I'm sure I don't look at art that way." Untitled, 2015 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Ren has been arrested multiple times in China and his photos have been defaced at exhibitions, or confiscated by officials. Even his websites have been pulled offline. Untitled, 2014 ©Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Ren Hang has no plans to stop. "I'm still doing this, because I get this freshness feeling before the shooting," he says. "And I satisfy myself out of vanity when I'm looking at my photos."
Mirjam Kooiman, who curated Ren's works for a new show at Amsterdam photography museum Foam, believes the photographs represent freedom. "It's visual poetry. It's without limits," she says
&quot;His treatment of the body is so without boundaries. There&#39;s no hierarchy between the female and the male model in his work,&quot; Kooiman adds. &quot;It&#39;s very telling about these tendencies of sexuality and queerness in Chinese society and how his generation is dealing with it.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
"His treatment of the body is so without boundaries. There's no hierarchy between the female and the male model in his work," Kooiman adds. "It's very telling about these tendencies of sexuality and queerness in Chinese society and how his generation is dealing with it."
Many critics interpret Ren Hang&#39;s art as socially charged -- either a bold stance against censorship or a middle finger in the face of Chinese conservatism.&lt;br /&gt;
Many critics interpret Ren Hang's art as socially charged -- either a bold stance against censorship or a middle finger in the face of Chinese conservatism.
The photographer says he has never thought of art as having a political message. &quot;I don&#39;t have a motivation,&quot; he tells CNN Style. &quot;I don&#39;t know about others, but I&#39;m sure I don&#39;t look at art that way.&quot; Untitled, 2015 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19&lt;br /&gt;
The photographer says he has never thought of art as having a political message. "I don't have a motivation," he tells CNN Style. "I don't know about others, but I'm sure I don't look at art that way." Untitled, 2015 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Ren has been arrested multiple times in China and his photos have been defaced at exhibitions, or confiscated by officials. Even his websites have been pulled offline. Untitled, 2014 ©Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Ren has been arrested multiple times in China and his photos have been defaced at exhibitions, or confiscated by officials. Even his websites have been pulled offline. Untitled, 2014 ©Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
Ren Hang has no plans to stop. &quot;I&#39;m still doing this, because I get this freshness feeling before the shooting,&quot; he says. &quot;And I satisfy myself out of vanity when I&#39;m looking at my photos.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Ren Hang has no plans to stop. "I'm still doing this, because I get this freshness feeling before the shooting," he says. "And I satisfy myself out of vanity when I'm looking at my photos."
(CNN)When you look at the photographs, the first thing you notice are the naked, pale, Chinese youths -- wearing nothing but blasé expressions.

Suddenly, you're not sure what you're seeing.
Men wedged midair between trees. A disembodied face framed by the waists of two women. A hundred flowery fingers blossoming between a pair of bowed legs.
    You've entered the world of Ren Hang: a young, Beijing-based artist whose controversial compositions have won him international fame but censorship at home, despite his claims that his work has no meaning.
    "I don't have a motivation," he tells CNN. "I don't know about others, but I'm sure I don't look at art that way."
    No inhibitions

    The self-taught photographer, who turns 30 this year, first began shooting nude images of his friends as a way to relieve boredom while he was studying advertising in college.
    What began as a pastime soon developed into an expressive, erotic style of art that makes him distinct among Chinese artists today.
    Ren pares away the background in his photographs, leaving few distractions.
    Following his own stream of consciousness, he arranges his models into mesmerizing poses, sometimes stacking or submerging them to create abstract sculptures of lips and limbs.
    There are apparently no rules.
    Sex organs, disco balls, and animals become interchangeable objects in the artist's low-budget, color-blasted fantasies. Even plants and pools of water are charged with lust.
    In Ren Hang's imagination, everything is an uninhibited metaphor for desire.

    A political statement?

    The trouble is, not everyone's a fan.

    Ren has been arrested multiple times in China and his photos have been defaced at exhibitions or confiscated by officials. Even his websites have been pulled offline.
    It explains why many critics interpret his art as socially charged -- either a bold stance against censorship or a middle finger in the face of Chinese conservatism -- despite Ren's claims that he has never thought of art as having a political message.
    Mirjam Kooiman, a curator at Amsterdam photography museum Foam which is debuting an exhibition of Ren Hang's work, said she believes the photographs carry significant meaning, even if the artist doesn't articulate a specific agenda.
    "He makes the work in a context that isn't free and open," Kollman says.
    "So even though it's not his intention to work against the grain, he cannot go around it completely. It is telling us something about not only him as an artist but also the generation he's from."
    To her, Ren's work represents freedom.
    "There's no hierarchy between the female and the male model in his work. It's very telling about these tendencies of sexuality and queerness in Chinese society and how his generation is dealing with it," Kooiman says.
    "It's visual poetry. It's without limits."

    Art world star

    If Ren faces challenges at home, he's found an appreciative audience abroad.
    In the last few years the photographer has become a star of the international art world, securing solo shows at high-end galleries and commissions to shoot for Gucci, GQ, and top fashion magazines.
    Untitled, 2013 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
    Untitled, 2013 © Ren Hang / courtesy Stieglitz19
    His early self-published photo books are already collector's items and earlier this year, Ren's work was published globally, in an all-new retrospective monograph by Taschen.
    It's a major turning point in the young artist's career.
    "I'm curious how he'll cope with it because I don't think he plans ahead that much," says Kooiman. "It makes it hard to predict where he'll be in a few years."
    For his part, Ren appears unfazed, and maintains the same approach to his work. He still uses his old point and shoot film camera. He still photographs his friends.
    "I'm doing this because I still get a feeling of novelty from it," he tells me. "And it fills the emptiness of my heart."
    "Ren Hang - Naked/Nude" is on view from January 27 to March 12, 2017 at Foam Photography Museum in Amsterdam.