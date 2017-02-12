United flight delayed after plainclothes pilot's rant

Story highlights Passengers said on social media that they felt the pilot might be unstable

(CNN) A flight out of Austin, Texas, was delayed after a pilot behaved in a way that caused passengers to believe she was mentally unstable, a United Airlines spokesman said Sunday.

The pilot, whom CNN is not naming, boarded the plane in street clothes and began speaking to passengers over the intercom, spokesman Charlie Hobart said.

Passengers on Saturday's San Francisco-bound flight took to social media to express concerns after the pilot spoke to them about her divorce and the presidential election, among other issues.

Our @united pilot on flight 455 AUS-> SFO just gave a super weird political speech and seems pretty unstable. Not comforting. — Hayes Davis 🙀 (@hayesdavis) February 11, 2017

@united flight 455. She is unhinged. Half the flight has left. — Sarah K (@skanter) February 11, 2017

Some passengers said on social media that they got off the plane. Another pilot was brought in and the flight took off about two hours later, Hobart said.

