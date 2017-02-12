Impending California dam failure prompts evacuations

Story highlights An emergency spillway is in danger of failing due to erosion, authorities say

Butte County, Yuba County and Marysville all under evacuation orders

(CNN) "This is NOT a drill." The Butte County Sheriff's Office repeated the warning three times, telling residents near California's Oroville Dam to evacuate before potential disaster strikes.

The dam's emergency spillway could be on the verge of failing due to erosion, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The structure was expected to give way by 6 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET).

A spillway controls the flow of water from the lake or river being dammed to the area downstream. It also ensures, during times of high water levels, that the water does not rush over the top of the dam or damage the dam.

"Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville," a statement on Facebook said. "This is an evacuation order. Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered."

At 770 feet, Oroville Dam is the country's tallest. In addition to flood control, it also serves to provide drinking water and generate hydroelectric power.

