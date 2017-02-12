Impending failure of California dam spillway prompts evacuations

Story highlights Authorities plan to use helicopters to drop rocks in attempt to fix spillway

Butte County, Yuba County and Marysville all under evacuation orders

(CNN) Damage to a spillway on California's Oroville Dam -- which prompted an urgent call for residents downstream to evacuate to higher ground -- may not be as bad as previously thought, the Butte County sheriff said Sunday.

Still, the evacuation orders for cities and counties near Lake Oroville remain in effect.

"I would rather be safe than sorry. I would rather have people move out of the area hopefully to safety," Sheriff Kony Honea said.

Around 3 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET), authorities learned that the dam's emergency spillway -- which has been in use since the primary spillway was recently damaged -- had a hole in it and was eroding, the sheriff said.

It's possible that crisis could be averted, however, because the California Department of Water Resources told Honea that the erosion "was not advancing as rapidly as they thought."

