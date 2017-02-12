Breaking News

CNN 10 - February 13, 2017

Updated 6:02 PM ET, Sun February 12, 2017

  • This page includes the show Transcript

February 13, 2017

The significance and timing of a North Korean missile test are explained first today, and that's followed by a look at a U.S. appeals court ruling on a controversial immigration order. Protecting great white sharks and nursing rare tiger cubs are our two other topics this Monday.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
