Trump's friend on Priebus: 'There's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff'

Ruddy spent Friday night with the President at Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) One of Donald Trump's friends, after recently spending time with the President, cast doubt on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' ability to do his job Sunday.

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" he thinks "there's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff."

"I think Reince Priebus, good guy, well-intentioned, but he clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work," said Ruddy. "He doesn't have a real good system. He doesn't know how the communications flow."

Ruddy's Newsmax Media is a Florida-based, conservative-leaning news outlet whose properties include a magazine and a cable TV channel. He was on CNN to talk about media treatment of Trump, but he spent a portion of his time knocking Priebus.

"I think the President is not getting the back-up he needs in the operation of the White House. Sometimes the push-back that he needs, which you would have with a stronger White House counsel. That you would have with a stronger White House chief of staff," Ruddy said.

...@POTUS super impressed by Abe. Our topics: Media, Haberman, NY Times, 'Fake News', Nordstrom's, China, Putin, Nukes, more. — Christopher Ruddy (@ChrisRuddyNMX) February 11, 2017

