Trump aide repeats debunked voter fraud claim, offers no new evidence

Story highlights "Everybody's aware of the problem in New Hampshire," Miller said.

But neither Trump nor the losing GOP senator asked for a recount

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's senior policy adviser on Sunday repeated Trump's unsubstantiated claims that people were bused from Massachusetts to New Hampshire to vote illegally in the swing state during the 2016 election.

But he provided no evidence to support that claim or other claims of widespread voter fraud.

In a contentious interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week," White House policy director Stephen Miller repeated Trump's claim last week that he would have won New Hampshire were it not for "thousands" of people being bused there.

"Go to New Hampshire. Talk to anybody who's worked in politics there for a long time. Everybody's aware of the problem in New Hampshire," Miller said.

McConnell disagrees with Trump fraud claim

Stephanopoulos pressed Miller for evidence to support Trump's claim, but when none was given, said: "Just for the record, you have provided absolutely no evidence."

