Miller on travel ban: 'We are considering and pursuing all options'

Washington (CNN) The White House is considering new executive actions as well as a series of legal strategies to enact President Donald Trump's ban on travel from seven majority Muslim countries, top policy aide Stephen Miller said Sunday.

"Right now we are considering and pursuing all options. Those options include seeking an emergency stay at the Supreme Court, continuing the appeal with the panel, having an emergency hearing en banc, or going to the trial court in the district level and trial on the merit," Miller told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace.

"They also include, as you mentioned, the possibility of new executive actions designed to prevent terrorist infiltration of our country," Miller said.

His comments come after a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the Trump administration's effort to lift a judge's hold on that travel ban that sparked protests at airports across the nation.

Miller also defended Trump's ability to institute the travel ban via executive order.

