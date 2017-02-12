Franken: Flynn was 'lying' or 'forgot' about Russia talks

Story highlights "Either he was lying about not having discussed that, or he forgot," Franken said

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Sen. Al Franken questioned President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Flynn's fitness for the job Sunday amid reports that Flynn discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

"Either he was lying about not having discussed that, or he forgot," Franken said told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"I don't think you want a guy who'd forget that," he said.

Flynn cannot rule out that he spoke to a Russian official about sanctions, an aide close to the national security adviser said Friday.

Flynn, the aide said, has "no recollection of discussing sanctions," but added that the national security adviser "couldn't be certain that the topic never came up."

