College sophomore wins right to run for office in Georgia

Story highlights Mary-Pat Hector, 19, is seeking a Stonecrest council seat

Her candidacy has inspired a state bill to lower the election age

Atlanta (CNN) A 19-year-old Georgia woman has fought her way onto the ballot, and, if elected, could become one of the youngest elected officials in the United States.

Mary-Pat Hector, a sophomore at Atlanta's Spelman College, is seeking a city council seat in the newly incorporated city of Stonecrest, a suburb east of Atlanta that is home to about 50,000 residents.

Another candidate in the race challenged her eligibility to run, arguing that she should be barred due to a state law requiring that all elected officials be at least 21 years of age. But Hector, who serves as national youth director for the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, protested, arguing that if she is old enough to vote she should be old enough to hold political office.

The DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections on Thursday ruled that Hector can run because the city's charter held no such age restriction. That ruling apparently makes her the youngest woman to run for elected office in Georgia.

Stonecrest will hold its first election on March 21. Area residents voted in 2016 to incorporate. Up for grabs are the positions of mayor and five city council seats. Three people are running for mayor and 17 for the council.

Read More