Photos: First lady Melania Trump First lady Melania Trump speaks during an event honoring International Women of Courage at the State Department on Wednesday, March 29. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The Twitter account of first lady Melania Trump posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20. Hide Caption 13 of 14