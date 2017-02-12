Breaking News

First lady Melania Trump

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Wed March 29, 2017

First lady Melania Trump speaks during an event honoring International Women of Courage at the State Department on Wednesday, March 29.
First lady Melania Trump speaks during an event honoring International Women of Courage at the State Department on Wednesday, March 29.
The Twitter account of first lady Melania Trump posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
The Twitter account of first lady Melania Trump posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
