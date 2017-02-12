Breaking News

First lady Melania Trump

Updated 5:06 PM ET, Sun February 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on February 11, 2017.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on February 11, 2017.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base Maryland on February 10, 2017. President Donald Trump and Akie Abe look on. The Trumps hosted the Abes at Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base Maryland on February 10, 2017. President Donald Trump and Akie Abe look on. The Trumps hosted the Abes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
The Trumps watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as it plays for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 5, 2017. The Trumps attended a Super Bowl party at the club.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The Trumps watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as it plays for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 5, 2017. The Trumps attended a Super Bowl party at the club.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The first lady and her husband arrive for the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate on February 4, 2017.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady and her husband arrive for the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate on February 4, 2017.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Melania Trump walks with her husband across the tarmac to greet well-wishers at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach on February 3, 2017.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
Melania Trump walks with her husband across the tarmac to greet well-wishers at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach on February 3, 2017.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
First lady Melania Trump gives a speech as her husband looks on during the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington on January 20, 2017.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump gives a speech as her husband looks on during the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington on January 20, 2017.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
The first lady dances with her husband at the Liberty Ball in Washington after President Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady dances with her husband at the Liberty Ball in Washington after President Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
First lady Melania Trump leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after President Trump signed his first legislation after being sworn in on January 20, 2017.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate after President Trump signed his first legislation after being sworn in on January 20, 2017.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
07 Melania Trump06 Melania Trump05 Melania Trump04 Melania Trump03 Melania Trump02 Melania Trumpcnnee trump melania donald baile inaugural washington toma posesion01 Melania Trump