Story highlights Error occurred in El Nacional, a newspaper in the Dominican Republic

The actor often impersonates Trump on "Saturday Night Live"

(CNN) Alec Baldwin has two Emmys and an Oscar nomination. But a newspaper in the Dominican Republic may have given the actor his highest praise yet.

The Dominican Republic's El Nacional confused actor Alec Baldwin with his spoof target, President Donald Trump.

El Nacional apologized Saturday after identifying Baldwin as President Donald Trump, whom the actor impersonates regularly on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" to critical praise and Trump's oft-tweeted displeasure.

On Friday the newspaper published a photo of the actor along with a caption calling him, "Donald Trump, president of the USA." The photo accompanied a news article about Israeli settlements which also had a photo of (the actual) Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Oops.

"The situation went unnoticed by those who revised page 19," the newspaper said in a statement Saturday. "El Nacional apologizes to its readers and anyone who felt affected" by the error, it said.

Is it Baldwin on the left, or Trump on the right...?

Read More