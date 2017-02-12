Christie: Flynn needs to clear up Russia conversation details with Trump, Pence

Story highlights "I don't think that you can have any more than one president at a time," Christie said

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn Sunday, saying he needs to clear up questions about whether he discussed sanctions in his pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

"I don't think that you can have any more than one president at a time," Christie told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"And, you know, General Flynn has said up to this point that he had not said anything like that to the Russian ambassador. I think now he's saying that he doesn't remember whether he did or not," Christie said, pointing to a discrepancy in what Flynn told Vice President Mike Pence previously and what he said after reports of those conversations emerged last week.

Flynn cannot rule out that he spoke to a Russian official about sanctions, an aide close to the national security adviser said Friday.

