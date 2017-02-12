Christie: Obamacare repeal shouldn't cause Americans to lose coverage

Story highlights "I want them to continue to be able to have coverage," Christie said

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday he stands by his calls for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act -- but wants President Donald Trump and Republicans to ensure those covered by its Medicaid expansion aren't harmed.

"I want them to continue to be able to have coverage. Now, there can be lots of ways to make sure that doesn't happen," Christie told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Still, he said Obamacare's Medicaid expansion has helped people.

"Five times the number of people are now getting drug abuse treatment," Christie said, adding he hopes to play a role in making sure people don't lose coverage.

"I'm really hopeful that we're going to be able to be a participant in that conversation," he said.

