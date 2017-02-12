Franken calls Trump's 'Pocahontas' remark 'racist'

Story highlights Trump reportedly attacked Warren in a closed-door meeting

"I would have said something," Franken said

Washington (CNN) Sen. Al Franken said Sunday President Donald Trump's references to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" are "racist."

His comments came after Trump reportedly attacked Warren in a closed-door meeting with several senators, telling the Democrats who attended that "Pocahontas is now the face of your party."

Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, said he heard about Trump's remarks from two of his colleagues after the meeting.

"I would have said something," Franken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," pointing to his position on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.

"I'd have said, 'Mr. President, with all due respect, that's racist. Please stop doing that. I am on Indian Affairs. This is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing that. It doesn't serve anybody.' Something like that," he said.

