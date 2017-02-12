Story highlights David Andelman says the president's executive order still sharply limits refugees

Trump's refugee policies will hurt America's image worldwide, he writes

David A. Andelman, editor emeritus of World Policy Journal and member of the board of contributors of USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Regardless of any further court action on President Trump's executive order on immigration, refugees to the United States are quickly running out of runway.

One of the order's provisions that so far is all but ignored slashed by more than half the total number of refugees from any country and any religion who can be allowed in the United States this year. Two-thirds of that sharply-reduced number have already been admitted.

Last September, President Obama raised the annual global refugee quota the United States would accept, from 85,000 that had prevailed for several years to 110,000 for the 2017 fiscal year that lasts from October 2016 through September 2017.

But President Trump's executive order dropped that number to 50,000. Until this order was issued, however, the pace that would have led to 110,000 was maintained. So, through early February, some 30,000 have already been admitted, leaving 20,000 to be allowed in through September before the doors slam on everyone.

"The TRO we obtained does not affect this cap," Peter Lavallee, the spokesman for the Washington state attorney general, who sought the temporary restraining order from federal district court judge James Robart, said in an email. "It does not apply to section 5(d) where the change in the cap is found."

