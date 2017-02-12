Can Justin Trudeau deal with Donald Trump?

Story highlights Andrew Cohen: Justin Trudeau's challenge in meeting Donald Trump: building a rapport to shore up key trade relations

Andrew Cohen is an author and journalist who writes a nationally syndicated column for the Ottawa Citizen. His latest book is "Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours that Made History" (Signal/Random House). He is a Fulbright Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center in Washington. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author



(CNN) When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada goes to the White House on Monday, his greatest priority -- and responsibility -- will be forming an easy, effective rapport with Donald Trump.

Andrew Cohen

If Trudeau can create chemistry with an unpredictable President whose agenda and ideas are different from his own, this flying visit will be a success. If they like each other, Trump will be more likely to accept the case for Canada as the most important friend of the United States, with a century and a half of shared history, geography and commerce.

Trudeau is trying to protect Canada from the harshest elements of Trump's commitment to "America First": his protectionist, nativist and semi-isolationist vision of the United States, which could be disastrous for Canada.

Young, optimistic and handsome, Trudeau is the son of celebrated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Since he led his Liberal Party to a surprising win over the Conservatives in 2015, Trudeau's "sunny ways" and charisma have made him a darling of progressives and an international celebrity.

He got on famously with Barack Obama, who gave him a state dinner in Washington. In gratitude, Trudeau invited Obama to address Parliament in Ottawa, where besotted legislators shouted "four more years!

