Listeria fears prompt Sargento cheese recall

Sargento recalls 7 cheese products over possible listeria contamination

The cheese was packaged at a Wisconsin plant

(CNN) One of the largest cheesemakers in the US is recalling several of its products over fears of a listeria contamination.

Sargento Foods, Inc., announced over the weekend that certain packages of its Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese must be recalled "due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes."

Supplier recall due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination affects select Sargento products. Visit: https://t.co/AiGmSJfMBh. pic.twitter.com/QCGs8Mnx8n — SargentoCheese (@SargentoCheese) February 11, 2017

Listeriosis is a serious infection that's usually caused by eating contaminated food and can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and older people. Symptoms include fever and muscle aches and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Approximately 1,600 cases are reported in the United States every year, with 260 resulting in death, according to the CDC.

