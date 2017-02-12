Violence erupts at protests over alleged police rape in Paris suburb

Story highlights 37 people were arrested during demonstrations Saturday in Paris suburb

(CNN) The mayor of a town in suburban Paris appealed for calm Sunday after demonstrations over the alleged rape of a young man by police turned violent.

More than 2,000 people marched Saturday in Bobigny, a suburban town nearly six miles (9.2 kilometers) northeast of the French capital. They chanted and carried signs demanding justice for a 22-year-old man who says he was sodomized by a police officer's baton.

Police had to use tear gas to break up the protesters.

The demonstrations turned violent when a few hundred protesters broke away from the march and began rioting, police said. They smashed windows, set cars and trash cans on fire and attacked law enforcement personnel, who responded by firing tear gas into the crowd.

No one was injured but 37 people were arrested, police said. Several vehicles were set on fire, including a media van for European broadcaster RTL.

At least two local businesses were vandalized, including a supermarket that was also looted. A bus station was also damaged.

