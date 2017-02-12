'Walking Dead' enters political coalition-building phase

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about "The Walking Dead's" February 12 episode.

After the first half of its season seemed to inordinately wallow in violence and brutality, "The Walking Dead" appears to be entering a more political phase, devoted to building coalitions against a totalitarian regime.

Of course, the kick off to the current flight of episodes, which aired Sunday, is all about jaw-boning with different constituencies in preparation for war -- about Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group seeking to convince other communities to join them in a battle against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). So far, the appeals haven't been very effective, but there were signs of discord within the ranks that suggest some are willing to enlist in the cause, even if that means going against their leaders.

While first impressions of this latest hour might be that not much happened, the shift toward persuasion, as opposed to brute force, represents something of a welcome respite. It also reflected a return -- even if it's only temporary -- to keeping Rick's gang together, as opposed to scattering them about and featuring individual or pairs of characters in stand-alone episodes.

Although "The Walking Dead" remains a major hit, ratings for the show steadily declined throughout the fall, which some attributed to its escalating levels of violence. That's probably a too-simplistic read on the defections, since other factors -- including the show's age and a few too-cute cliffhangers -- no doubt played a part.

