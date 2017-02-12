'SNL' gives Alec Baldwin's Trump his day in court

Story highlights "SNL" has more skits on Trump White House

One features a "The People's Court" scene

(CNN) President Donald Trump said "see you in court" -- and "Saturday Night Live" obliged.

The NBC show brought back Alec Baldwin, this time as both its host and to lampoon the leader of the free world, for a sketch that had the President having his day in court over his blocked travel ban.

Well, a day in "The People's Court," at least.

The sketch had Baldwin's Trump taking on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges who declined to reinstate the travel ban.

"Mr. Trump, you understand that this is a TV court, right?" said "The People's Court" judge, who was played by Cecily Strong.

