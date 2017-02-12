Story highlights 48th annual awards held in Los Angeles

NAACP started program in 1967

(CNN) Taraji P. Henson took home two NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night. One was for her role in "Hidden Figures," which was named best movie.

Henson won for her vivacious role as Cookie on TV's "Empire" and as Katherine G. Johnson in "Hidden Figures."

The Oscar-nominated film tells the story of the mathematical contributions of African-American women to NASA's space program.

Anthony Anderson, star of ABC's "black-ish," hosted the Los Angeles show. The Image Awards were established in 1967 "to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists."

Here are the top 2017 winners in film, television and music:

