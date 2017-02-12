'La La Land' wins big at BAFTAs

Story highlights "La La Land" won five awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday

"Lion" was another big winner, scoring the best adapting screenplay award and a best supporting actor statue for Dev Patel

(CNN) "La La Land" has some major fans across the pond.

The modern musical walked away with five awards -- more than any other movie -- at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday, including best film and individual honors for Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle.

"La La Land" had been up for seven awards.

"Lion" was another big winner, picking up best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Dev Patel.

The best supporting actress category once again belonged to Viola Davis, who is on an unstoppable awards streak headed into Oscars.

