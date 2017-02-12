Breaking News

Grammys: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:12 PM ET, Sun February 12, 2017

(CNN)The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)

Album of the year

"25," Adele
    "Lemonade," Beyoncé
    "Purpose," Justin Bieber
    "Views," Drake
    "A Sailor's Guide To Earth," Sturgill Simpson

    Record of the year

    "Hello," Adele
    "Formation," Beyoncé
    "7 Years," Lukas Graham
    "Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
    "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

    Song of the year

    "Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
    "Hello," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
    "I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
    "Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
    "7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

    Best new artist

    Kelsea Ballerini
    The Chainsmokers
    Chance The Rapper *WINNER
    Maren Morris
    Anderson .Paak

    Best urban contemporary album

    "Lemonade," Beyoncé
    "Ology," Gallant
    "We Are King," King
    "Malibu," Anderson .Paak
    "Anti," Rihanna

    Best pop duo/group performance

    "Closer," The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
    "7 Years," Lukas Graham
    "Work," Rihanna featuring Drake
    "Cheap Thrills," Sia featuring Sean Paul
    "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots *WINNER

    Best rock song

    "Blackstar," David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie) *WINNER
    "Burn the Witch, " Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
    "Hardwired," James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
    "Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
    "My Name Is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer and Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

    Best rap album

    "Coloring Book," Chance The Rapper
    "And the Anonymous Nobody," De La Soul
    "Major Key," DJ Khaled
    "Views," Drake
    "Blank Face LP," ScHoolboy Q
    "The Life of Pablo," Kanye West

    Best country solo performance

    "Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark
    "Vice," Miranda Lambert
    "My Church," Maren Morris *WINNER
    "Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
    "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
    Go to Grammy.com for the full list.