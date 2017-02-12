Grammys 2017 is music's biggest night

Story highlights The show airs Sunday night

Beyoncé could make history

(CNN) "Hello"Adele.

The British chanteuse opened Sunday's 59th Annual Grammy Awards singing her hit single.

The song, which was released in October 2015, was one of the juggernauts of 2016 and helped set the stage for a major storyline for the Grammys: who will rule the night, Adele or Beyoncé?

Host James Corden followed Adele's performance with a bit that included a pratfall, and Corden pretending to lose his cool.

He then launched into a rap in the style of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."