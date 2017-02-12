Grammys 2017 is music's biggest night

Story highlights The show airs Sunday night

Beyoncé could make history

(CNN) Even before the Grammy Awards broadcast begins Sunday night, Beyoncé has already won.

The singer's "Formation" picked up a Grammy for best music video during a portion of the ceremony that happens before the show goes live.

The Chainsmokers also picked up an early trophy. The DJ duo won for best dance recording for their single "Don't Let Me Down." Justin Timberlake's "Trolls" anthem "Can't Stop The Feeling!" won best song written for visual media. Kirk Franklin's "Losing My Religion" was awarded the Grammy for best gospel album.

The Grammy Awards feature stellar performances and Sunday's show should be no exception.

Adele, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katie Perry, John Legend, Metallica and Carrie Underwood are all slated to perform.