Grammys 2017 is music's biggest night

- The show airs Sunday night
- Beyoncé could make history
(CNN)Even before the Grammy Awards broadcast begins Sunday night, Beyoncé has already won.
The singer's "Formation" picked up a Grammy for best music video during a portion of the ceremony that happens before the show goes live.
The Chainsmokers also picked up an early trophy. The DJ duo won for best dance recording for their single "Don't Let Me Down." Justin Timberlake's "Trolls" anthem "Can't Stop The Feeling!" won best song written for visual media. Kirk Franklin's "Losing My Religion" was awarded the Grammy for best gospel album.
The Grammy Awards feature stellar performances and Sunday's show should be no exception.
Adele, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katie Perry, John Legend, Metallica and Carrie Underwood are all slated to perform.
Beyoncé, who recently announced she is pregnant with twins, isn't on the official performance lineup but she has a talent for pulling off surprises.
With nine nominations, the superstar has the most nominations of any artist this year, followed by Kanye, Drake and Rihanna, who each have eight.
Beyoncé has scored 62 Grammy nominations over the course of her career -- more than any other female recording artist. If she sweeps her categories tonight, she'll set a new record for wins.
Musical tributes are planned for Prince and George Michael, who both died in 2016.
And just hours before the show, jazz legend and Grammy winner Al Jarreau died at the age of 76. Grammy show producers have not publicly said whether Jarreau's death would be acknowledged during the broadcast.
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, February 12 on CBS.