Grammys 2017: The winners

Adele performs her song "Hello" at the start of the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, February 12. It won song of the year, record of the year and best solo pop performance. Adele also won album of the year for "25."
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best new artist. He also won best rap album for "Coloring Book" and best rap performance for "No Problem."
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots took off their pants before accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance ("Stressed Out"). Joseph explained that as aspiring musicians years ago, they had watched the Grammys at his house in their underwear. They told each other that if they ever won a Grammy, they would receive it in their undies.
Beyonce performs during the live show. She later won the Grammy for best urban contemporary album ("Lemonade").
Maren Morris, at right with Alicia Keys, took home the award for best country solo performance ("My Church").
Katharine McPhee joins Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers as they present the Grammy for best rock song. The award went to the late David Bowie for his song "Blackstar."
