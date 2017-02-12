Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best new artist. He also won best rap album for "Coloring Book" and best rap performance for "No Problem."

Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best new artist. He also won best rap album for "Coloring Book" and best rap performance for "No Problem."

Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners

Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots took off their pants before accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance ("Stressed Out"). Joseph explained that as aspiring musicians years ago, they had watched the Grammys at his house in their underwear. They told each other that if they ever won a Grammy, they would receive it in their undies.