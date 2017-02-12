Grammys 2017: Red carpet

Grammys 2017: Red carpetUpdated 7:01 PM ET, Sun February 12, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetAdele arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12.Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetCamila CabelloHide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetDesiigner and his motherHide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetParis JacksonHide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetRyan SeacrestHide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetGiuliana RancicHide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetElle King and Dierks BentleyHide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetGirl CrushHide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetDiplo and his sonsHide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpetJoy VillaHide Caption 10 of 10See photos from the red carpet before the 2017 Grammy Awards.More from EntertainmentGrammys 2017 is music's biggest nightHow Carol Burnett got started in comedy (2003)Al Jarreau dies at 76Al Jarreau, Grammy-winning jazz singer, dead at 76Singer Al Jarreau dies at 76