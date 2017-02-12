Beyoncé's mother of a Grammy performance

Story highlights Beyoncé was introduced by mother Tina Knowles

The singer performed songs from "Lemonade"

(CNN) Grammy viewers were hoping for a surprise performance from pregnant Beyoncé, and she delivered.

The superstar, who recently announced she's expecting twins, performed two songs from her album "Lemonade" during a nine-minute artistic set that celebrated motherhood.

Wearing a golden crown and surrounded by more than a dozen dancers, Queen Bey moved gracefully through "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" -- at one point, pulling off a gravity-defying chair stunt.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce (R, holding microphone) performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Beyoncé, who was introduced by mom Tina Knowles, began and ended her performance with the words of poet Warsan Shire, which she also sampled in "Lemonade"

"If we're going to heal, let it be glorious," she quoted at the end of her set.

