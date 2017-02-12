Adele swears, restarts during George Michael Grammy tribute

(CNN) For the second year in a row, Adele had a rough moment at the Grammy Awards but powered through.

The singer had CBS censors hard at work on Sunday after her tribute to George Michael went awry, prompting her to swear and ask for a restart while on stage.

She was just moments into her slowed down take of "Fastlove" when she paused.

"I know it's live TV, I'm sorry," she said, before she was briefly cut-off by a censor. "I can't do it again like last year. I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?"

The tribute was Adele's second performance of the night. The singer kicked off Sunday's show with a pitch-perfect rendition of her hit "Hello."

