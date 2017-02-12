Breaking News

All at sea: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art

By Adam White, CNN

Updated 8:17 PM ET, Sun February 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A new exhibition at Hong Kong&#39;s Para Site Gallery -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.para-site.org.hk/en/exhibitions/creative-operational-solutions&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Creative Operational Solutions&lt;/a&gt;-- explores the work of seven artists who sailed on commercial container ships. &quot;The sea is the backbone of globalization and exchanges of global culture,&quot; Cosmin Costinas, executive director of Para Site says. &quot;Art can help us better understand the world in which we live, and the complicated exchanges, structures and flows that lie at the core of it.&quot;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
A new exhibition at Hong Kong's Para Site Gallery -- Creative Operational Solutions-- explores the work of seven artists who sailed on commercial container ships. "The sea is the backbone of globalization and exchanges of global culture," Cosmin Costinas, executive director of Para Site says. "Art can help us better understand the world in which we live, and the complicated exchanges, structures and flows that lie at the core of it."
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Danish artist Bastashevski&#39;s mirrored box contains water from the Suez Canal and a camera, which automatically posts photos to a dedicated Twitter account, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/ZimTmRobot&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@ZimTmRobot&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"ZIM™", by Mari Bastashevski (2016)Danish artist Bastashevski's mirrored box contains water from the Suez Canal and a camera, which automatically posts photos to a dedicated Twitter account, @ZimTmRobot.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Israeli artist Strauss traveled from Haifa in Israel to New Jersey in the US on a container ship In 2011. She documented the three-week voyage in a series of photographs entitled &#39;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.containerartistresidency.org/freight-&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Freight&lt;/a&gt;,&#39; that capture the unusual perspective of life at sea. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Curve", by Maayan Strauss (2011)Israeli artist Strauss traveled from Haifa in Israel to New Jersey in the US on a container ship In 2011. She documented the three-week voyage in a series of photographs entitled 'Freight,' that capture the unusual perspective of life at sea.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Inspired by the unseen contents held in the ship&#39;s cargo, Diebboll created a series of more than 60 intricately tiled drawings of the loadouts of shipping containers, according to their packing lists.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Voyage 51 East", by Erin Diebboll (2016)Inspired by the unseen contents held in the ship's cargo, Diebboll created a series of more than 60 intricately tiled drawings of the loadouts of shipping containers, according to their packing lists.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A note on the work states that it is not complete until it is auctioned -- as per the contract of the residency -- and once it is auctioned, it must be destroyed with the hammer provided. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"ZIM™", by Mari Bastashevski (2016)A note on the work states that it is not complete until it is auctioned -- as per the contract of the residency -- and once it is auctioned, it must be destroyed with the hammer provided.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Cohen and Van Balen created stainless steel sheets electroplated with nickel, tin and gold. The metals were extracted from the Democratic Republic of Congo, for use in China&#39;s high-tech electronics industry. The effect resembles both the background of a 17th Century Dutch seascape and the hull of a ship, highlighting the global churn of materials shipping enables.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"A Pool of Experience", by Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen (2016)Cohen and Van Balen created stainless steel sheets electroplated with nickel, tin and gold. The metals were extracted from the Democratic Republic of Congo, for use in China's high-tech electronics industry. The effect resembles both the background of a 17th Century Dutch seascape and the hull of a ship, highlighting the global churn of materials shipping enables.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Made using pencil, color pencil, water color, pastel, and stamp on paper, some of the drawings feature bemused comments from the ship&#39;s crew.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"What the lighthouses taught me (July 5, 11:30am--1:13pm, outside bridge facing East, between China and Hong Kong waters, ZIM Qingdao)", by Samson Young (2016)Made using pencil, color pencil, water color, pastel, and stamp on paper, some of the drawings feature bemused comments from the ship's crew.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
The London-based duo pair their large steel sheets with a video installation which juxtaposes scenes from African and Chinese life and industry with vast, overwhelming seascapes.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Dissolution (I Know Nothing)" (video still), by Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen (2016)The London-based duo pair their large steel sheets with a video installation which juxtaposes scenes from African and Chinese life and industry with vast, overwhelming seascapes.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Diebboll comments on the fact that the ship workers don&#39;t know, or care, about the contents of each container: once loaded, it&#39;s all just faceless cargo to be moved around the world.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Voyage 51 East", by Erin Diebboll (2016)Diebboll comments on the fact that the ship workers don't know, or care, about the contents of each container: once loaded, it's all just faceless cargo to be moved around the world.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Hungarian artist Gróf used photos captured during his journey and printed them onto fabric to resemble the &quot;flags of convenience,&quot; a process by which some 40% of vessels are registered in foreign countries such as Panama or the Marshall Islands, in order to save on costs. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Flags of Convenience", by Ferenc Gróf (2016)Hungarian artist Gróf used photos captured during his journey and printed them onto fabric to resemble the "flags of convenience," a process by which some 40% of vessels are registered in foreign countries such as Panama or the Marshall Islands, in order to save on costs.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
This project from Hong Kong duo &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.zhengmahler.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zheng Mahler&lt;/a&gt; is part of a three-year-long exploration of globalized processes. It started as a collaboration with a Somali asylum seeker to import two tons of abalone, which were then shipped to exhibitions in Dubai and Zurich, before being forwarded to China. In the country&#39;s pottery capital of Jingdezhen, the calcium carbonate was then extracted from the abalone shells and turned into a porcelain glaze.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"A Season in Shell", by Zheng Mahler (2016)This project from Hong Kong duo Zheng Mahler is part of a three-year-long exploration of globalized processes. It started as a collaboration with a Somali asylum seeker to import two tons of abalone, which were then shipped to exhibitions in Dubai and Zurich, before being forwarded to China. In the country's pottery capital of Jingdezhen, the calcium carbonate was then extracted from the abalone shells and turned into a porcelain glaze.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Athens-based Christopher Page has created two works of art in one, examining the nature of what ii means to be constrained or displaced. In its &#39;Containment&#39; form, the work consists of three identical shipping crates. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Containment or Integration", by Christopher Page (2016)Athens-based Christopher Page has created two works of art in one, examining the nature of what ii means to be constrained or displaced. In its 'Containment' form, the work consists of three identical shipping crates.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Hong Kong artist Samson Young&#39;s &#39;sound sketches&#39; look almost like maritime charts, forming a depiction of the sounds of a life at sea.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"What the lighthouses taught me (July 5, 11:30am--1:13pm, outside bridge facing East, between China and Hong Kong waters, ZIM Qingdao)", by Samson Young (2016)Hong Kong artist Samson Young's 'sound sketches' look almost like maritime charts, forming a depiction of the sounds of a life at sea.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
American filmmaker James T. Hong takes part in a series of additional exhibits at Para Site gallery investigating Hong Kong&#39;s defining maritime event -- the First Opium War.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Three Arguments about the Opium War" (video still), by James T. Hong, (2016)American filmmaker James T. Hong takes part in a series of additional exhibits at Para Site gallery investigating Hong Kong's defining maritime event -- the First Opium War.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Hong presents an exhibit masquerading as a war museum, with maps, toy soldiers and opposing video installations (pictured), which together ask questions about morality and self-justification.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Three Arguments about the Opium War" (video still), by James T. Hong, (2016)Hong presents an exhibit masquerading as a war museum, with maps, toy soldiers and opposing video installations (pictured), which together ask questions about morality and self-justification.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
While not part of the Container Artist Residency program, works by Chinese duo of Guo and Zhang are included in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.para-site.org.hk/en/exhibitions/creative-operational-solutions&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Creative Operational Solutions&lt;/a&gt; exhibition. The pair embarked on an 86-day-long cruise around the world and developed a body of objects, text and images that create a fictional travel narrative for the viewer to unravel.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"An Iron Hearted Man", by Guo Xi & Zhang Jianling (2016)While not part of the Container Artist Residency program, works by Chinese duo of Guo and Zhang are included in the Creative Operational Solutions exhibition. The pair embarked on an 86-day-long cruise around the world and developed a body of objects, text and images that create a fictional travel narrative for the viewer to unravel.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Although originally conceived as a cheap way to travel back to graduate school in the US, Strauss eventually used the experience as inspiration for the Container Artist Residency program, which she founded.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Window", by Maayan Strauss (2011)Although originally conceived as a cheap way to travel back to graduate school in the US, Strauss eventually used the experience as inspiration for the Container Artist Residency program, which she founded.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
The crates can also be taken apart and hung on a wall as &#39;Integration,&#39; with the insides of the crates facing outwards. In this configuration, the flat wood panels of the insides have been airbrushed to give the illusion that they are three-dimensional exteriors. Page paid asylum-seeking migrants in Greece the minimum wage to paint the base layer, adding to his commentary on identity and displacement.
Photos: Stowaway artists turn life on the ocean into art
"Containment or Integration", by Christopher Page (2016)The crates can also be taken apart and hung on a wall as 'Integration,' with the insides of the crates facing outwards. In this configuration, the flat wood panels of the insides have been airbrushed to give the illusion that they are three-dimensional exteriors. Page paid asylum-seeking migrants in Greece the minimum wage to paint the base layer, adding to his commentary on identity and displacement.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Container artists cargoMari Bastashevski ZimTm, 2016Maayan Strauss Curve, 2011Erin Diebboll Voyage 51 East, 2016Mari Bastashevski ZimTm, 2016Revital Cohen &amp; Tuur Van Balen A Pool of Experience, 2016Samson Young What the lighthouses taught me (July 5, 11:30am--1:13pm, outside bridge facing East, between China and Hong Kong waters, ZIM Qingdao)Revital Cohen &amp; Tuur Van Balen Dissolution (I Know Nothing), 2016Erin Diebboll Voyage 51 East, 2016Ferenc Gróf Flags of convenience, 2016Zheng Mahler A Season in Shell, 2013-16Christopher Page Containment or Integration, 2016Samson Young What the lighthouses taught me (July 1, 12:10pm--12:45pm, on deck F, outside, boatside, ZIM Qingdao)James T. Hong Three Arguments about the Opium War, 2015 (video still)James T. Hong Three Arguments about the Opium War, 2015 (video still)Guo Xi &amp; Zhang Jianling An Iron Hearted Man, 2015Maayan Strauss Window, 2011Christopher Page Containment or Integration, 2016

Story highlights

  • The Container Artist Residency saw seven contemporary artists work on board commercial container ships
  • The journeys have inspired artworks that reflect the commercial, globalized nature of the world

Hong Kong (CNN)The vast container ships that line the deep waters of Hong Kong share a ponderous beauty as they make their way across one of the world's busiest harbors.

Yet of all the cargo on board these enormous vessels, contemporary artists are probably the least expected consignment.
That was until the first 'Container Artist Residency,' a program that saw seven contemporary artists live on board commercial container ships to create art that reveals the movement of goods, money, and human lives that occur in this rarely-seen industry.
    Read this: Sailing large: Life on board a mega-ship
    The artists' journeys have inspired installations, performance art, sculpture and drawings, some of which are now on display at Hong Kong's Para Site gallery for an exhibition called 'Creative Operational Solutions.'
    Read More
    "The sea is the backbone of globalization and exchanges of global culture," Cosmin Costinas, executive director of Para Site and one of the curators of the exhibition, tells CNN of the thinking behind the project.
    "Art can help us better understand the world in which we live, and the complicated exchanges, structures and flows that lie at the core of it."

    Creative sailing

    The idea for the Container Artist Residency came from program founder Maayan Strauss, a New York-based Israeli artist who couldn't afford to fly from Israel to the US while completing a graduate school degree at Yale in 2012.
    Drawing on her creative skills, she convinced Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Ltd (ZIM) to let her to hitch a ride on one of their container ships traveling from the northern Israeli port city of Haifa to New Jersey.
    Strauss documented the three-week voyage in a series of photographs entitled 'Freight,' capturing the unusual perspective of life at sea, and several years later proposed turning her own experience into a residency program -- an idea that ZIM embraced.
    Martin Schoeller&#39;s &#39;honest&#39; photography
    Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography

      JUST WATCHED

      Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Martin Schoeller's 'honest' photography 06:44
    Following an open call for applications, a jury headed by New-York-based designer and exhibition co-curator, Prem Krishnamurthy, selected seven artists from a field of more than 2,000 proposals. The artists were invited to board a ZIM shipping route of their choice, with freedom to produce their work while on board or after the journey.
    Read this: The age of discovery: Inside private notebooks of world's great explorers
    Although the idea for the residency was the first of its kind, others have since embarked on similar projects.
    Most notably, British artist Rebecca Moss found life outstripping art when a separate container ship residency she participated in was halted one week into the journey because her sponsoring shipping company had filed for bankruptcy, leaving her stranded at sea for 25 days.
    Read: Artist stranded on container ship is back on dry land

    The great connector

    Shipping forms the foundation of our interconnected planet and, despite a recent industry slump, a record 10 billion tons of goods were transported around the world's oceans in 2015, according to the UN -- almost 80 percent of global trade by volume.
    "The space of the sea is the great connector of the world," Costinas says. "This makes it a crucial space for pretty much every other discussion."
    Supported by this philosophical backbone, Creative Operational Solutions sets out to comprehend the effects of such an increasingly globalized and commercial world, and the impact it's had on artists.
    "There's less and less public money for art, and private money is becoming the dominant force in artistic production and cultural exchanges," Costinas explains.
    China&#39;s private art museums: Icons or empty vanity projects?
    China's private museums: Icons or art?
    In this respect, while ZIM's involvement in and sponsorship of the project may have been a decision based on public relations or corporate social responsibility benefits, the Container Artist Residency seeks to confront this reality.
    Instead of being held hostage by commercial forces, the artists seek to make this sponsorship and the forces of global commerce the subject and critique of their work.
    As Costinas says, ZIM was aware that the artists chosen "would not just take pretty pictures of the sea."

    Contracted inspiration

    The most confrontational response to these commercial limitations is Mari Bastashevski's piece 'ZIM™,' which she describes as a "fully automated stand-in for an artist."
    Comprised of a mirrored glass box filled with water from the Suez Canal, 'ZIM™' has been fitted with a camera that takes a photo of whatever is in front of it -- the engine room, the ceiling, blackness -- every five minutes and uploads it to a dedicated Twitter account, @ZimTmRobot.
    A note on the box states that the artwork is only concluded once it is auctioned -- at which moment it must be destroyed with the hammer she supplies.
    Other responses include Erin Diebboll's 'Voyage 51 East,' which meticulously illustrates the contents of shipping containers, both meaningless and unknown to the ship's staff.
    &#39;Voyage 51 East,&#39; by Erin Diebboll
    'Voyage 51 East,' by Erin Diebboll
    Similarly, Athens-based Christopher Page's dual artwork -- 'Containment' or 'Integration' -- consists of three identical shipping crates that can be disassembled and hung to show their interiors, which have been painted like the outside of the crates.
    In the Hong Kong exhibition, two of the crates' interiors have been hung on the wall, while the third sits fully assembled to the side.
    London-based duo Revital Cohen & Tuur Van Balen use massive electroplated metal sheets to highlight the global flow of goods from Africa to China and then to the West; while Hungarian artist Ferenc Gróf's 'Flags of Convenience' highlights the practice of registering ships in countries with beneficial tax or legal arrangements.
    Costinas points out that, in the context of the present global political climate, Creative Operational Solutions couldn't be better timed.
    "It analyzes the backbone of our globalized world, and that's what's being put under question these days," he says.
    Creative Operational Solutions will run through March 5, 2017 at Para Site in Hong Kong.