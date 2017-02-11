(CNN) What's in a handshake? Sometimes a great deal, as leaders around the world have proved time and again.

Then-US President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto try a three-way handshake when they meet in Ottawa, Ontario, during the North American Leaders Summit on June 29, 2016.

One hand or two?

That wasn't the first tri-handshake Obama had to endure, however. Here he is with then-Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (C) and Abe (R), at a trilateral meeting at the G20 Summit on November 16, 2014 in Brisbane, Australia.

Just give me your hand, I know what I'm doing

Russian President Vladimir Putin also makes the cut as he meets Obama at the United Nations headquarters on September 28, 2015 in New York City.

Hand of friendship?

Nothing says "Gulf Cooperation" like these smiles, as Obama meets Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 13, 2015.

Just smile and wave

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker seems to have found a new confidante in UKIP leader Nigel Farage, seen here in Brussels on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

Calm before the storm

Meanwhile, in better times, UK Prime Minister David Cameron meets at Downing Street with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on February 27, 2014, but things seem to have gotten off to an awkward start.

Brexit has not gone down well in Europe

Over in France, things are chivalrous between French President François Hollande (L) and then-US Secretary of State John Kerry, seen here at the Elysee Palace on January 16, 2015 in Paris.

Shall we dance?

On the other side of the world, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on August 26, 2014 in Beijing, China.

Oops, not a full handshake

Then there's this awkward meeting between then-Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan (R), then-US Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner (L) and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C), on May 24, 2010, in Beijing, China.

Round of limbo anyone?

Japan and China have a difficult friendship behind closed doors, and sometimes in public too, as Abe shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping (R) on November 10, 2014 in Beijing, China.

Pictured in a lull in enthusiasm

Saving the best for last, here's one that's both historically important and uncoordinated: Obama meets Cuban President Raul Castro (R) on March 21, 2016,

And the winner is...

And in case you didn't catch it the first time, here's Obama, Trudeau and Nieto shaking hands again. And again. And again.