Story highlights Piscopo lampooned President Reagan in his own "SNL" days

The comedian says President Trump should embrace the satire

(CNN) Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Joe Piscopo said Saturday that Donald Trump should "calm down" about Alec Baldwin's impersonation of him.

Ahead of Saturday's show, which Baldwin is hosting, Piscopo, who famously lampooned Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, told CNN's Michael Smerconish that he thought Baldwin's impersonation of Trump was "spectacular."

"You cannot ever criticize Alec Baldwin for being funny and talented," Piscopo said. "Top of his game, Alec Baldwin is. And I think it's hysterical."

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

The President, however, has made no secret of his distaste for "SNL," tweeting that the iconic NBC show was "terrible" and "not funny" and that "the Baldwin impersonation just couldn't get any worse."

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Asked if he thought Baldwin has "crossed a line," Piscopo, a Trump fan, said no.

