Two New York City men plead guilty in ISIS-related terror case

(CNN) Two New York residents accused of conspiring to support ISIS and plotting to set off a pressure-cooker bomb in the city have pleaded guilty to all charges against them, federal prosecutors and New York City officials said.

Munther Omar Saleh, 21, of Queens, and Fareed Mumuni, 22, of Staten Island, were charged with "conspiring and attempting to provide material support" to ISIS, also known as ISIL, and with assaulting and conspiring to assault federal officers, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Mumuni also was charged with "attempted murder of federal officers." That charge resulted from an incident in which Mumuni's repeatedly stabbed an FBI agent as law enforcement officials carried out a search warrant at his home about two years ago, officials said.

Saleh, a US citizen and a former aeronautics student, faces up to 53 years in prison. Mumuni's immigration status is not clear; he faces up to 85 years in prison.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced May 16.

