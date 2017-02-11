Wind slams semitrailer onto police cruiser, dashcam video shows

Story highlights The driver of the semitrailer received a misdemeanor citation

Police cruiser believed to be totaled; no one was in it during wreck

(CNN) It looks like a scene from the play room: a child smashes a truck into a much small car, leaving the latter a mangled mess.

Only, this really happened.

Luckily, the Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser wasn't occupied Tuesday when reported gusts as strong as 90 miles an hour knocked a semitrailer onto it near Elk Mountain. The wreck was caught on police dash camera video.

"The tractor trailer was traveling at a very reduced speed, 30 to 35 miles per hour," Lt. David Wagener of the highway patrol told CNN. "A gust got the trailer and blew it onto the police car."

Interstate 80 was closed at the time to light-weight and high-profile vehicles, he said. The driver of the semitrailer ignored posted warnings.

