Justice Department no longer fighting injunction on transgender school guidance

Story highlights A change in administration means the Justice Department is dropping efforts to overturn an injunction

The injunction prevented Obama era guidance on transgender students from being disseminated

(CNN) The Justice Department on Friday signaled it stopped fighting to overturn a national injunction blocking the federal government from giving guidance to schools and transgender students, another sign President Donald Trump's administration is taking a different approach than former President Barack Obama's.

A hearing was set for next Tuesday in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in which the Justice Department was fighting Texas and 11 other states, which had filed a lawsuit to prevent the Education Department from being able to give that guidance to transgender students that they are allowed to use restrooms that match their gender identity.

But on Friday night the Justice Department and the states filed a joint notice saying both sides moved to cancel the hearing. "The parties are currently considering how to best proceed in this appeal," the motion said.

The Obama administration had argued not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom they choose is a violation of a law barring sexual discrimination.

The states had won a national injunction, which still stands, preventing that guidance from being disseminated.

