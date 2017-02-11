Golf diplomacy teed up at the Winter White House

Story highlights South African golfer Ernie Els joined President Donald Trump and the Japanese prime minister

Trump wore his signature Make America Great Again hat

Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump took a swing at golf diplomacy Saturday in Palm Beach, inviting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him at his course in Florida for a weekend of sun and diplomacy.

The two started the day at the Trump International Golf Course in Jupiter, Florida, teeing off in the morning under blue skies and temperate mid-seventy degree weather.

A source familiar with the President's plans tells CNN that the two rode in the golf cart together and were making it through the rounds pretty quickly.

South Africa professional golfer Ernie Els joined the group as well.

Midway through the day, the President tweeted that he was having "a great time" hosting Abe on his golf course.

Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States! https://t.co/Fvjsac89qS https://t.co/OupKmRRuTI pic.twitter.com/smGrnWakWQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Read More