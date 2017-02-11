Story highlights Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr clash with security forces in Iraq's capital

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi orders investigation

(CNN) Protests by supporters of a powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric turned deadly Saturday in Baghdad.

A police officer was killed and seven others wounded during clashes between supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces, Baghdad's security operations command said Saturday.

Crowds protest Saturday in Baghdad to back Sadr's call to reform Iraq's electoral commission.

The cleric has called for the reform of Iraq's election commission, and demonstrators had gathered in support of him.

Video of the rally shows police firing tear gas at the protesters.

The rally reached outside the fortified Green Zone , an area housing government buildings and foreign embassies.

