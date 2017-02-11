Story highlights Most were heroin overdoses, says an emergency services spokesman

No overdose deaths were reported, but one heroin user died in a car crash

(CNN) Another week, another cluster of overdoses.

This time it happened in Louisville, Kentucky, where Louisville Metro Emergency Services responded to 52 overdose calls between midnight Wednesday and 8 a.m. ET Friday, said agency spokesman Mitchell Burmeister.

That was a big jump over the 25 overdose calls received in the same 32-hour time frame last week.

A breakdown of overdose causes was not available, but Burmeister said most of those calls were heroin overdoses. Paramedics also dealt with overdoses of alcohol, prescription medications and other controlled substances.

No overdose deaths were reported, but Burmeister said one person who'd been using heroin died while riding in a car that crashed. The driver also was using heroin, they said.