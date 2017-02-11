North Korea test-fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

(CNN) North Korea on Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

The South Korean military is working to determine whether the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap reported. It is the first missile test conducted by North Korea since Donald Trump became US president.

North Korea has never successfully tested an ICBM, despite repeatedly showing off at military parades what it claims are working missiles. Some experts have publicly doubted whether these long-range missiles are anything but mock-ups.

