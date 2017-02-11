Story highlights The acting South Korean president says it will seek punishment for North Korea

A US official says the missile was an intermediate ballistic missile

(CNN) North Korea on Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, an official in the South Korean Ministry of Defense told CNN.

It is the first missile test conducted by North Korea since Donald Trump became US president.

"The South Korean government and the international community are working together to take punitive actions appropriate for this launch," acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn said.

Trump, when asked by reporters about the missile launch, declined to comment.

Another source within the South Korean Defense Ministry told CNN that North Korea launched a projectile from North Pyongan Province. The missile traveled 500 kilometers (310 miles) and landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, sources said.

Read More