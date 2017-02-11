Story highlights A US official says the missile was an intermediate ballistic missile

A South Korean source says a projectile was fired Sunday morning

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 7:50 p.m. ET]

-- North Korea launched a projectile Sunday, a source within the South Korean Ministry of Defense told CNN. The information came from a statement issued by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The joint chiefs said the projectile was fired Sunday morning from North Pyongan Province in North Korea.

-- North Korea appears to have launched an intermediate range ballistic missile, a senior US official tells CNN. Also, a State Department official says, "We are aware of reports and monitoring the situation carefully."

[Previous story, published at 7:36 p.m. ET]

North Korea on Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

