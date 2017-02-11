Story highlights Fire chief: "It's not another bad fire weather day. This is as bad as it gets"

Firefighters are battling 49 fires in New South Wales amid an ongoing heat wave

(CNN) Firefighters warn that Australia's New South Wales region faces "catastrophic" fire conditions Sunday as strong winds push hot air across a region already parched by a heat wave.

Residents are urged to avoid or leave bushfire-prone areas.

"It's not another summer's day. It's not another bad fire weather day. This is as bad as it gets," Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Saturday during a news conference.

"It is simply not a safe environment, which is why we're making it very clear to people that the only safe place to be is not in at-risk areas," he said.

Widespread worsening fire danger Sunday, including areas of Severe, Extreme & Catastrophic. Check your area https://t.co/3oLxWuQRxz #NSWRFS — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 11, 2017

There are 49 fires now burning across New South Wales, including 17 that are not contained, Fitzsimmons said. About 300 firefighters are actively fighting blazes, and thousands more are on standby, he said.

