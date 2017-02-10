Winds pick up speed as Northeast snowstorm dissipates

Story highlights A lake effect snow advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon for parts of upstate NY

In Boston, snow could continue into the weekend, and temperatures won't rise above freezing

(CNN) As the Northeast's biggest snowstorm of the season moves toward the Atlantic Ocean, gusty winds could create more drifting snow and travel issues for commuters Friday morning, meteorologists said.

A lake effect snow advisory has been issued for parts of upstate New York and is expected to last through Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service warns.

The eastern shores of Lake Ontario are no stranger to lake-effect snow, which forms when cold dry air passes over a relatively warm body of water.

Snow totals are expected to be 4 to 8 inches and winds are expected to gust up to 35mph. The fast-falling flurry could make travel around Lake Ontario difficult.

Single digit lows and sub-zero wind chills coupled with heavy snow and strong winds persist in southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands after midnight Friday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management agency said in a statement Thursday evening.

Read More